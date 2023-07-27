 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant mugshot (Daviess County Jail)

Matthew Constant mugshot (Daviess County Jail)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky State Police detectives have arrested the former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant, on charges relating to the sexual solicitation of minors.

Kentucky State Police detectives began the investigation in late May after allegations regarding a relationship involving Constant and an unknown aged student were made.

The investigation resulted in search warrants of Constant’s electronic devices to examine the contents.

Constant is currently charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor (12 years old or older) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

According to KSP, the investigation is still in the early phases and has spanned into other states and additional charges are likely.

Constant was arrested Thursday afternoon and is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you