Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky State Police detectives have arrested the former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant, on charges relating to the sexual solicitation of minors.
Kentucky State Police detectives began the investigation in late May after allegations regarding a relationship involving Constant and an unknown aged student were made.
The investigation resulted in search warrants of Constant’s electronic devices to examine the contents.
Constant is currently charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor (12 years old or older) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
According to KSP, the investigation is still in the early phases and has spanned into other states and additional charges are likely.
Constant was arrested Thursday afternoon and is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.