Former Purdue quarterback Brady Allen returns to transfer portal

Former state champion quarterback returns to the transfer portal a second time in the college football offseason.
Brady Allen, who helped lead Gibson Southern High School to a state title and attended Purdue University in his freshman season, has returned to the transfer portal to leave the Big Ten school.
Allen, who told Twitter back on December of 2022 that he was transferring from the school, withdrew from the transfer portal a few weeks later in January of 2023.
The 2021 Indiana Mr. Football winner has not indicated publicly yet any future college destinations.