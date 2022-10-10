Former student athlete speaks amidst misconduct investigation at a local college

Former Wabash Valley College softball player and Assistant Coach, Kyndell Ethridge says her WVC coaches and team atmosphere was great during her time at the College.
"But whenever we'd go into the whole athletic department as a whole that's when things got a little messy," said Ethridge.
Ethridge took to Facebook to speak out about her experience as a student athlete and the accusations regarding two employees of the schools athletic department.
"Multiple inappropriate comments or messages things that were said to female athletes around the whole campus," said Ethridge.
Ethridge says she believes the inappropriate comments and messages took place over a year span.
"Wabash Valley College they were keeping everything very private," said Ethridge. "nobody knew anything about what was going on."
But players began speaking out.
44News reached out to WVC for comment on this incident, but we received no comment at this time.
Instead we received a statement on WVC Facebook account regarding this incident.
It says in part, They received two complaints from WVC students in March and began an extensive investigation over the course of 6 months which led to a formal hearing scheduled for Sept. 26.
The individual accused resigned before the hearing date.
This comes just before a separate incident.The college said they received another complaint involving another employee on Friday and they acted swiftly before any action was taken. That person also resigned.
The statement also mentions the lack of public communication on this matter.
Explaining the reasoning was to protect the privacy and due process rights of those involved.
Although two employees have resigned, Ethridge says it doesn't erase the damage that was done.
"It's one thing for me to go through it as a player, and at the time obviously I did not know that this was going on as these were text messages that were exchanged that were just brought to light so not only going through it as a player but just being a coach on campus last year and actually getting to witness it with my own eyes brings out a different hurt for these players that now I can help as well." said Ethridge.
Ethridge say's she wants the individuals involved to be held accountable despite their resignation.
WVC says both incidents are still under investigation.
They have no further comment on the matter.