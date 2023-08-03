Former swim coach creates a new swim program for the community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - He once was a professional swimmer for the USA team, a mentor to many decorated Olympians, like Lillie King, and the coach of the Newburgh Sea Creatures Swim Club. Aaron Opell and his wife Emily have now created a new swim program called the Gold Medal Swim Academy.
Located at the Rehab for Life facility, the Gold Medal Swim Academy allows for children to evolve into dominant swimmers as it offers three different programs, based on your experience.
According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four years old. It has become Aaron and Emily Opell's goal to only create a positive atmosphere of learning for the next generations.
Aaron Opell, owner of the Gold Medal Swim Academy, says “Teaching bubbles to butterfly, we have a mission to develop confident and competent swimmers.”
Jan Stamps, the President and Owner of the Rehab for Life facility, has been nothing but supportive of the couple’s program.
The grand opening for the Gold Medal Swim Academy will be this Monday, August 7th, at the Rehab for Life facility. If you are wanting more information you can visit their website.