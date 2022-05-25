Former Vincennes police chief arrested, accused of stealing $35K from evidence vault

A former law enforcement figure in Vincennes, Indiana was arrested on several felony charges Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police.
ISP says former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested on several criminal charges connected to an investigation that started after money went missing from the Vincennes Police Department.
According to ISP, the criminal investigation began back in July 2019 after the money went missing. Dustin resigned from the police department a short time later in October 2019.
During the investigation, authorities say they discovered more than $35,000 had been taken from the police department's evidence vault.
Police say they believed that Dustin had used the funds for personal use.
A state audit would later reveal Dustin used more than $14,000 for personal purchases between 2013 and 2016, according to ISP.
After the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the investigation, ISP says an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday morning for Dustin.
He was arrested on felony charges of theft, forgery, and official misconduct.
Former chief's wife also arrested on Wednesday in separate investigation, ISP says
The Indiana State Police says Dustin Luking's wife, 49-year-old Bethany J. Shelton Luking, was also arrested on Wednesday in relation to a separate investigation.
ISP says Bethany's arrest follows an investigation that surrounding the 2019 theft of prescription medication from the Bettye J. McCormick Senior Center in Vincennes - Bethany's place of employment, at the time.
A warrant was issued for Bethany's arrest on Wednesday after the investigation was reviewed by the Knox County Prosecutor's Office.
Bethany was arrested on the felony charge of Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Deceit, according to ISP.
Both Dustin and Bethany were arrested in Lawrenceville, Illinois. They're now being held in the Lawrence County Jail and awaiting extradition.