 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Former Vincennes police chief arrested, accused of stealing $35K from evidence vault

  • Updated
  • 0

A former law enforcement figure in Vincennes, Indiana was arrested on several felony charges Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP says former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested on several criminal charges connected to an investigation that started after money went missing from the Vincennes Police Department.

According to ISP, the criminal investigation began back in July 2019 after the money went missing. Dustin resigned from the police department a short time later in October 2019.

During the investigation, authorities say they discovered more than $35,000 had been taken from the police department's evidence vault.

Police say they believed that Dustin had used the funds for personal use.

A state audit would later reveal Dustin used more than $14,000 for personal purchases between 2013 and 2016, according to ISP.

After the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the investigation, ISP says an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday morning for Dustin.

He was arrested on felony charges of theft, forgery, and official misconduct.

Former chief's wife also arrested on Wednesday in separate investigation, ISP says

The Indiana State Police says Dustin Luking's wife, 49-year-old Bethany J. Shelton Luking, was also arrested on Wednesday in relation to a separate investigation.

ISP says Bethany's arrest follows an investigation that surrounding the 2019 theft of prescription medication from the Bettye J. McCormick Senior Center in Vincennes - Bethany's place of employment, at the time.

A warrant was issued for Bethany's arrest on Wednesday after the investigation was reviewed by the Knox County Prosecutor's Office.

Bethany was arrested on the felony charge of Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Deceit, according to ISP.

Both Dustin and Bethany were arrested in Lawrenceville, Illinois. They're now being held in the Lawrence County Jail and awaiting extradition.