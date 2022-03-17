Fort Branch Man Accused of Pulling Gun on Neighbors While Under the Influence: Police

A Fort Branch, Indiana man is facing several charges after being accused of pulling a gun on two of his neighbors.
The Indiana State Police says multiple agencies went to a home on West John Street in Fort Branch around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 and said 62-year-old Robert Crawford had pulled a gun on them.
When officers got to the scene, they say they found Crawford in an alley. They say he appeared to be intoxicated and had to be ordered several times to remove his hand from his pocket.
According to ISP, Crawford was placed in handcuffs after finally complying. During a search, ISP says Troopers found a loaded handgun in Crawford's pocket.
During the investigation, police say they determined that a woman living by Crawford was picking up trash when he reportedly approached her and started screaming. The woman yelled for her husband who was nearby, which is when they say Crawford pointed a handgun at them.
Arrested and Charged:
- Pointing a Firearm, Level 6 Felony
- Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony
According to ISP, the investigation also revealed that Crawford was under the influence of alcohol.
Crawford was booked into the Gibson County Jail.