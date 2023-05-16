Fort Branch residents hoping to clean up local park

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — School is almost out for the summer, which means local parks are just weeks away from filling up kids and families. But, that has residents concerned about the conditions of certain parks.
Marlette Park is located in the center of a neighborhood in Fort Branch and residents feel it’s been neglected.
“We’ve got a framework for swings, but no swings on them,” John Wells says. “This one’s just been neglected for several years and you can see by looking around, things need paint. A lot of the equipment is from like, back in the 70s.”
Years of hard play and deterioration has left the park with some broken swings, chipping paint, and caution tape.
“We still have some kids come here and play. I worry about them, you know, if a swing could break or something,” Wells says.
Wells has witnessed firsthand the park's journey, and he’s hoping to restore it back to its former glory.
“My house faces Marlette, and that’s the reason we bought our house. I want to get it fixed up. I want to get it looking like the other park we got here in town,” Wells tells 44News.
Wells says it shouldn't take much. He’s willing to do the work and he’s already gathered some help. All he needs now is the money to do it.
Wells says he has a couple of churches in town offering help. He also has the United Way of Gibson County willing to bring some people to help in September.
“We’ve just got to get supplies. That’s where we’re at now. We need supplies. We could get the help, I think. We’ve just got to get the funds to get the paint and mulch,” Wells says.
Wells and those who are behind him are bringing their concerns to the Town Hall.
They’re hoping to get a good response and some funding to help them beautify the park.
The town board meeting takes place on Wednesday, May 17th at 6pm inside the Community Center.
Wells says if you want to help, but you can’t make it to the Town Hall meeting, you can always reach out to him on Facebook.