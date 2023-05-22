Foster mother arrested after being accused of shoving child's head in toilet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police say a distraught father called 911 Sunday evening after being shown disturbing pictures and videos of his children being abused at the hands of their foster mother.
Xavious Murray, a westside local and uncle, told 44News he couldn’t imagine the abuse described by authorities. ”Imagine someone putting your face in the toilet and cutting you up and screaming at you. That’s just inhumane.”
Police say that's just what happened according to videos taken by the oldest of the four foster children in Roxie Huffman’s care.
After a fight between two of the children, Huffman reportedly held one’s face in a toilet bowl while screaming obscenities at both children. The child forced into the toilet appeared in photos with cuts to the face and neck.
In addition to a charge of domestic battery, Huffman is being charged with neglect of a dependent. Officers said that upon entering Huffman’s home, there was a strong smell of feces and urine as well as visible puddles of animal urine. Both charges are level six felonies, each carrying up to a 2.5 year prison sentence. All this occurred in a home with a conspicuous "Pinwheels for Prevention" child abuse prevention yard sign out front.
The four foster children and Huffman’s biological child were removed from the home. Huffman was being held in the Vanderburgh county jail on a $500 bond, but has since bonded out.