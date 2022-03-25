 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four Arrested After $30K Worth of Farm Equipment Stolen in Perry County: Sheriff

  • Updated
  • 0
Four arrested after string of thefts in Perry County, sheriff's office says

(Top to bottom, left to right): Trenton Harlen, Tristan Harlen, Cordell Padgett, and Dakota Johannemman (Perry County Jail photos)

The Perry County Sheriff's Office says four Indiana men were arrested after around $30,000 worth of farm equipment was stolen from local properties over the past few weeks.

The sheriff's office said Friday that it had been investigating multiple thefts that had occurred over the last two weeks in the northern part of Perry County.

In those thefts, the sheriff's office says multiple farm items were stolen from various locations, resulting in an estimated $30,000 worth of stolen property.

After obtaining information and looking into all possible leads, the sheriff's office says four suspects were established.

The four suspects were located and taken into custody on Thursday on multiple charges of theft and burglary. They were identified by the sheriff's office as Tristan Harlen, Trenton Harlen, Dakota Johannemman, and Cordell Padgett.

The sheriff's office says the the stolen property, which included a 25' gooseneck trailer, was recovered.

Tags

Recommended for you