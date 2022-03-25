Four Arrested After $30K Worth of Farm Equipment Stolen in Perry County: Sheriff

The Perry County Sheriff's Office says four Indiana men were arrested after around $30,000 worth of farm equipment was stolen from local properties over the past few weeks.
The sheriff's office said Friday that it had been investigating multiple thefts that had occurred over the last two weeks in the northern part of Perry County.
In those thefts, the sheriff's office says multiple farm items were stolen from various locations, resulting in an estimated $30,000 worth of stolen property.
After obtaining information and looking into all possible leads, the sheriff's office says four suspects were established.
The four suspects were located and taken into custody on Thursday on multiple charges of theft and burglary. They were identified by the sheriff's office as Tristan Harlen, Trenton Harlen, Dakota Johannemman, and Cordell Padgett.
The sheriff's office says the the stolen property, which included a 25' gooseneck trailer, was recovered.