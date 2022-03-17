Four Arrested After Drugs Found in Webster County Home With Three Kids: Police

Four people were arrested in Providence, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon as the result of a call that was made about a man who was unconscious in a car.
The Providence Police Department says officers went to a home on Leeper Lane around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday after someone called to report a man who was unconscious inside a vehicle in the home's yard.
When officers got there, they say they found 40-year-old Michael Vaughn inside the vehicle barely breathing with a faint pulse.
Police say they found pill bottles in the car along with suspected meth, a glass meth pipe, and a syringe. They say they gave Vaughn NARCAN to counteract any opiate substance that may have been in his system. They say Vaughn regained consciousness and was evaluated by EMS.
Outside of the car, officers say they were speaking with Vaughn's girlfriend, 39-year-old Sherri Ashlock. They say Ashlock seemed to be impaired and that she was trying to tell officers that Vaughn was only sleeping.
Due to the drugs found in the car, PPD says officers got a search warrant for the house.
According to police, the officers found three young kids inside the home ranging in age from 1 to 13.
PPD says two other adults were also in the home. They were identified as 35-year-old Darrick Davis and 30-year-old Amber Vincent.
The officers also found more methamphetamine, pipes, bongs, marijuana, syringes, and a variety of other paraphernalia in the house, according to PPD.
Social Services responded to the scene and took custody of all three children. PPD says Vaughn, Ashlock, Davis, and Vincent were all arrested on drug charges. Vaughn and Ashlock were also charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, according to police.
All four were booked into the Webster County Jail.