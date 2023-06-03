Four arrested for drug charges after search warrant served at house

OWENSBORO, KY. (WEVV)— Four people face drug-related charges after a search warrant was served at a house on Friday, according to authorities.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives executed a search warrant on a house on Legion Park Drive.
Authorities say they found evidence of trafficking fentanyl and heroin inside.
DCSO says they also found methamphetamine, digital scales, monies, syringes, 150 fentanyl pills, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside the home.
Authorities arrested Heather Braden for trafficking fentanyl, trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Rex McDaniel was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Alex McDaniel was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of fentanyl, bench warrant, and fugitive warrant.
Lorraine McDaniel was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
The four were booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.