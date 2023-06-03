 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today,
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Four arrested for drug charges after search warrant served at house

OWENSBORO, KY. (WEVV)— Four people face drug-related charges after a search warrant was served at a house on Friday, according to authorities. 

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives executed a search warrant on a house on Legion Park Drive.

Authorities say they found evidence of trafficking fentanyl and heroin inside. 

DCSO says they also found methamphetamine, digital scales, monies, syringes, 150 fentanyl pills, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside the home. 

Authorities arrested Heather Braden for trafficking fentanyl, trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. 

Rex McDaniel was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. 

Alex McDaniel was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of fentanyl, bench warrant, and fugitive warrant. 

Lorraine McDaniel was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

The four were booked into the Daviess County Detention Center. 

The investigation is ongoing.

