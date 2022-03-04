Elementary School Teacher Among Four Arrested on Fentanyl Trafficking Charges in Union County

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to the middle of next week. For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, Newburgh Dam, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 44.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 19.2 feet Monday, March 14. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&