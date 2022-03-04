Elementary School Teacher Among Four Arrested on Fentanyl Trafficking Charges in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office says four people were arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges at a home in Morganfield, Kentucky on Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, the arrests stemmed from an ongoing narcotics investigation that led deputies to a home on Houston Street in Morganfield.
The sheriff's office says the following individuals were arrested on the listed charges based on evidence obtained during the investigation.
- Kenneth J. Manuel, 36, of Morganfield
- Traff Cont Sub 1st (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivitives)
- Wanton Endangerment 1st
- Tampering w/phy Evidence
- Katherine E. Willett, 35, of Morganfield
- Traff Cont Sub1st(Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
- Wanton Endangerment 1st
- Jay E. Howard, 34, of Morganfield
- Traff Controlled Sub 1st (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
- Wanton Endangerment 1st
- Kimberly Dangler, 55, of Henderson
- Traff Cont Sub 1st (Carfentanil or Fentanyl or Derivatives
- Drug Para buy/poss
- Poss of Marijuana
After a press release was issued by the sheriff's office, we received a tip that one of the individuals who was arrested was a teacher at an elementary school within the Union County Public Schools district.
44News reached out to the district on the matter, and they confirmed that a teacher was arrested this morning on drug-related charges.
The statement seen below was sent out to parents following the news release issued by the sheriff's office.
While the district did not specify who the teacher was, Katherine Willett is listed as a third grade teacher on the elementary school's directory, and Facebook page.
No other information has been released on the investigation at this time.