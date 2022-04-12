Four Displaced by Tuesday Morning Fire on Koch Avenue in Evansville

Four people were displaced by a fire that happened early Tuesday morning on Koch Avenue in Evansville, Indiana.
The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a the home at the corner of Koch Avenue and Cass Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a possible attached garage fire.
EFD says it took firefighters about 25 minutes to fully extinguish the fire due to the large number of items that was stored inside the garage.
According to EFD, the people living in the home were woken up by the sounds of their dogs barking and some spray cans exploding.
While everyone was able to make it out uninjured, EFD says four adults and their pets were displaced by the fire.
The fire remains under investigation, but EFD says the homeowner did say that he had been doing some welding and grinding work before going to bed.