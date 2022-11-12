Four Freedoms Veterans Parade held on Franklin Street

Despite the cold temperatures, the community came out to Franklin Street for the four freedoms veterans parade to honor those who have served our country.
"We're just excited to be able to be here, and be able to support the veterans and support the veterans of our community," said Mike Dietz of the West Side Nut Club Parade Committee.
With the snowfall blanketing the Tristate this morning, there was initially some uncertainty about whether or not the parade would still go on. As 2 p.m. approached, it was announced that the event would continue as planned. West Franklin street was shut down for the route. The procession began in a staging area off of St. Joseph Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.
"It's a great way to honor everyone that's come before us, and it's an honor to be a part of something like this," said veteran Chris Lynch.
"Veterans are what makes this country great," said veteran Jared Smith.
The parade featured military equipment and vehicles from years past, with veterans from several wars in tow - some throwing out candy for the cold public. Although the parade wrapped up rather quickly, veterans in attendance say they were filled with gratitude about the support they received.
"It does show us veterans that our sacrifices were worth it to the people of this country, and I think that's important for us to know. I know a lot of times we feel like we're alone with a lot of the things we deal with," added Lynch.