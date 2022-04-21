Four indicted by grand jury in Hopkins County child sex abuse case

Four people have been indicted on numerous child sex abuse charges stemming from an investigation in Hopkins County, Kentucky.
The Hopkins County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments against four individuals connected to the same case this week.
Brittany Duvall, Josuha Looney, Michael Gibbs, and Ronnie Duvall were all indicted on multiple child sex crime charges.
According to court documents:
Brittany faces the most charges in the case. She has been indicted on 31 counts of child sex crime charges, including 10 counts of rape. After her original arrest, investigators said Duvall faced 30 new charges because she admitted to participating in the sexual abuse.
Ronnie was indicted on 21 charges, including rape and sexual intercourse with a minor.
Joshua Looney was indicted on 20 charges including rape and sodomy.
Michael Gibbs was indicted on 12 charges, including sexual abuse, rape, and possession of child porn.
All four are scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday, April 27, at 9:00 a.m.