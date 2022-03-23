Four Smoke Stacks With Coleman Station To Implode Wednesday Morning

Crews are ready for an implosion Wednesday morning in Hancock County, Kentucky.
Big Rivers Electric Corporation has announced that four of the smoke stacks at the Kenneth C. Coleman Station in Hawesville will fall this morning. The implosion is expected to take place after 9 A.M.
The former coal-fired plant has been idled since 2014. Following a year of dismantling and moving operational equipment, Big Rivers will bring down the three original stacks and the newer stack.
Roads near the plant will be closed to the public and Big Rivers ask people to avoid the area as there isn't a safe nearby location.
Once the stacks are down, the 762-acre site will be cleared of prepared for future economic development.
44News will live-stream the implosion, again slated to take place around 9 A.M.