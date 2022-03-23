Four Smokestacks at Hancock County Power Plant Imploded Wednesday Morning

Crews were ready for an implosion Wednesday morning in Hancock County, Kentucky.
Big Rivers Electric Corporation announced that fours smokestacks at the Kenneth C. Coleman station in Hawesville would fall Wednesday morning. The implosion took place right around 9:00 a.m.
The former coal-fired plant has been idled since 2014. Following a year of dismantling and moving operational equipment, Big Rivers brought down the three original stacks and one newer stack.
