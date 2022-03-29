Four Teens Nabbed After Vandalizing the Indiana Statehouse

Indiana State Police have turned over four teenagers to their parents, after several offices inside the Indiana Statehouse were vandalized.
House Chambers and other parts of the building were damaged, and a bench was thrown from an upper floor balcony.
There's no word on the costs of the damage left behind.
Officials say, three girls and one boy ages 13 to 14 were caught when they tried to run away from the building.
An investigation has begun into how the teens were able to gain access to the building.