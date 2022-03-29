 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Four Teens Nabbed After Vandalizing the Indiana Statehouse

  • Updated
  • 0
indiana-statehouse-front.jpg

Indiana State Police have turned over four teenagers to their parents, after several offices inside the Indiana Statehouse were vandalized.

House Chambers and other parts of the building were damaged, and a bench was thrown from an upper floor balcony.

There's no word on the costs of the damage left behind.

Officials say, three girls and one boy ages 13 to 14 were caught when they tried to run away from the building.

An investigation has begun into how the teens were able to gain access to the building.