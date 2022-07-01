Fourth of July celebrations happening around the Tri-State

Monday, July 4, marks Independence Day 2022 across the United States.
Communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with food, music, fireworks, and more.
Here are some of the Fourth of July celebrations and events happening around the Tri-State area:
EVANSVILLE
- FIREWORKS ON THE OHIO: Evansville's largest public fireworks celebration will take place along Riverside Drive in downtown Evansville on Monday, July 4. The event is free to the public and starts at 6 p.m. with Food Trucks and a Kids' Zone with face painting, outdoor games and more. The fireworks show, sponsored by Bally's Evansville, is slated to start at 9:15 p.m.
OWENSBORO
- ALL-AMERICAN FOURTH OF JULY: City of Owensboro will have fireworks going off in four different locations around 9:15pm Monday night. This includes Owensboro Riverfront, Centre Court/Shifley Park, Owensboro Sportscenter, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing (the former GE Plant.) Before that, starting at 5PM will be activities along Owensboro Riverfront.
- 4TH FEST: Owensboro Convention Center will also be hosting Fourth of July Activites, starting at 4 p.m. This includes Inflatables and other activities along first floor for kids, including a Rock Wall and Spider Climb. Plus concessions and place to stand on the back patio for the fireworks. Kids acitivies are free and open to the public, but the patio have ticket prices starting at 9 dollars.
MADISONVILLE
- 4TH FEST AND PRAISE IN THE PARK: The free, three-day event starts Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4th at Madisonville City Park. There will be music, food trucks, vendors, a beer garden on Saturday and Monday, and a fireworks display each night. On Saturday, music acts feature Tag Team and C&C Music Factory, on Sunday will be Praise in the Park with We The Kingdom, Big Daddy Weave, and Don Ready, and on Monday will be Craig Morgan and Aaron Tippin. All three days are free and open to the public from Noon to 8PM each day.
NEWBURGH
- On July 2, Newburgh Neighbor Grant Corporation presents Newburgh Music Festival. Kids Games and Karaoke at Preservation Hall from 2PM to 8PM. Porch Fest Along Water Street from 5PM to 7PM. After Party in Town Hall Parking Lot from 7PM to 10PM. Food trucks will be available along Water Street in front of Town Hall as early at 3:30PM
HENDERSON
- INDEPENDENCE BANK FIREWORKS CELEBRATION: On Sunday, July 3, Audubon Mill Park and other locations along the Henderson Riverfront will host live music, food, family-friendly activities from 5:30PM to 9:30PM, capped off by Fireworks along the Ohio Riverfront.
PRINCETON
- Freedom Festival: Downtown Princeton Inc hosts the annual festival on Monday, July 4 from 4PM to 9PM. Starts with a Car Show around the Gibson County Courthouse. Then, gates open at 6PM at the Gibson County Fairgrounds for food and then at sundown will the Fireworks show from the Fairgrounds.
MT CARMEL
- Multiple events in downtown Mt. Carmel over a five-day period, starting with a fish fry from 11am to 12:30PM on Thursday, June 30th at Wabash Co. Senior Center....Free Concert from 7PM to 11PM on Friday, July 1st at Merchants Park...Free Concert on Saturday from 7:30PM to 11PM....Rotary Corn Day on Sunday, July 3 from 11AM to 1PM at the 4-H Center....4th of July Parade at 10AM on Monday, July 4th with line-up starts at 9AM at 10th and Market Street....and Fireworks Over The Wabash River at 9PM.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
- MUHLENBERG COUNTY'S JULY 4TH FIREWORKS DISPLAY: The annual Muhlenberg County Fireworks show is slated for Monday, July 4th at 9PM ish from Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. Gates open at 7PM.