Fourth of July show canceled at Scales Lake in Boonville due to supply problems

Authorities at Scales Lake in Boonville, Indiana, say the park's annual Fourth of July fireworks show has been canceled.
Officials said Monday that the annual show had been called off due to supply problems.
The annual show has been happening for at least 15 years now, but officials with the park say there's no plans to reschedule this year's show.
The park says the Independence Day show will be back in 2023, circumstances permitting.
You can find more information on Scales Lake Park on the Warrick County Parks website.