Fox Sports brings the World Cup to Santa Claus, Indiana

It's the first time in World Cup history that the tournament is taking place around the holidays.
In partnership with Fox Sports and their Christmas marketing campaign, Santa Claus, Indiana will be hosting a viewing party of Team USA's match against England.
Santa Claus, Indiana deemed "America's Christmas Hometown" will host the special event where fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, meet Cleatus the Fox Sports robot, and cheer on USA to victory.
"We are so excited to be airing the World Cup here and working with Fox Sports on the viewing parties," says Melissa Arnold, Executive Director of Spencer County Visitors Bureau. "We have some great giveaways and great food lined up at Frosty's Fun Center and Santa's Brewing Company."
The town also proclaimed this Friday as "Tis the World Cup Day" in honor of the occasion. Fox Sports will also be making a donation to Heritage Hills Soccer Program in honor of the town hosting the event.
Doors open at Noon with kickoff between USA and England set for 1 p.m. Friday.