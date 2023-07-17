 Skip to main content
Frankie's Restaurant welcomes community with soft launch Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Frankie's Restaurant
Megan DiVenti

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A new business is set to open in the Tri-State. 

Frankie's Restaurant will host a soft opening Monday, July 17th. 

The new eatery is located at 6840 Logan Drive on Evansville's East side. 

According to their menu, they will serve a variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. 

Owners say their official grand opening will take place Wednesday, July 19th. 

To learn more about the restaurant click here. 

Their hours are as followed:

Breakfast Timings

Mon-Sun: 7 AM - 3 PM

Tue: Closed

Lunch Timings:

Mon-Sat: 10:30 AM - 8 PM,

Sun: 10:30 AM to 3 PM

Tue: Closed

Dinner Timings

Monday - Sat: 3:00 PM - 8 PM

Tue, Sun: Closed

