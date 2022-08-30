Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro

A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed.
The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set to begin in 2024, with a $5.5 million budget.
However, the project was expedited to this year due to Representative Suzanne Miles making it a top priority.
Construction is expected to start in September and run through November.