Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro

El'Agance Shemwell

A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. 

The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. 

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set to begin in 2024, with a $5.5 million budget. 

However, the project was expedited to this year due to Representative Suzanne Miles making it a top priority. 

Construction is expected to start in September and run through November. 

