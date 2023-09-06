Free block party to benefit at-risk youth coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Raising money and awareness. Those are just two of the goals that will come to fruition through the upcoming United Methodist Youth Home's block party.
The second annual block party will happen Friday, September 22 from 4-7 at the UMYH campus.
The goal is to raise funds for programming while promoting the social issues of at-risk youth in our community.
According to the organization, there will be food trucks like River City Dawgs, Cheese Queen, and Sassy Sweets. There are also several family-friendly activities including a youth art auction, inflatable slide, outdoor yard games, and a “selfie” picture station, to name a few.
UMYH is also encouraging its own youth to be a part of securing financial support through the art sale by allowing the young artists who created the piece to get paid for it.
The family-friendly event located at 2521 N. Burkhardt Rd. is open to the entire community and is free of charge.