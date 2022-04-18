 Skip to main content
Free Books Available to Young Students in Hopkins County Through Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
book

A project that's putting books in the hands of young students in Hopkins County, Kentucky, is making its return starting Monday.

From Monday, April 18, through Thursday, April 21, Hopkins County children in preschool through 5th grade can claim their free book through the 2022 "Ask Me" Book Giveaway project.

Kids looking to claim their free book can do at the following sites on the listed dates:

Monday, April 18

  • Mahr Park Arboretum at the Danny Peyton Pavilion
  • Dawson Springs Public Library parking lot

Tuesday, April 19

  • Nebo Community Center
  • Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library

Wednesday, April 20

  • Earlington General Baptist Church, 220 Sebree St., Earlington
  • Hanson gazebo

Thursday, April 21

  • Rural King parking lot
  • Hopkins County Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Drive

Book tables will be set up at each site from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. each day.

The annual book giveaway hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 protocols. 

