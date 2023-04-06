Free cancer screenings offered in Newburgh

 Skip to main content
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — A free cancer screening event is coming soon to the Chancellor Center for Oncology in Newburgh.

Oncologists from Deaconess will be on hand to offer the screenings on Thursday, April 20 from 5 pm until 7 pm at the Deaconess Gateway campus.

The screenings will be for head, neck, and oral cancers. It is being offered to at-risk people at the Chancellor Center for Oncology.

Board-certified otolaryngologists and oncologists from Deaconess Cancer Services and Deaconess Clinic Ear, Nose and Throat will give the screenings.

To book an appointment, call 812-450-7000 to register, or visit this website.

