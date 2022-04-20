Free crisis counseling available to Kentucky tornado survivors

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says free crisis counseling services are available to Kentuckians who were victims of the December 2021 tornadoes.
An announcement sent out by FEMA on Wednesday said that funding had been approved to provide the counseling for through Jan. 15, 2023.
Counseling is available to residents of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.
FEMA says the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Families operates the program through four community behavioral health centers:
- River Valley Behavioral Health (serving Ohio County): rvbh.com/crisis-line/
- Life Skills (serving Barren, Hart, Logan and Warren counties): lifeskills.com/crisis
- Pennyroyal Center (serving Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Lyon and Muhlenberg counties): pennyroyalcenter.org/services/behavioral_health/
- Four Rivers Behavioral Health (serving Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall counties): h4rbh.org/resources-after-a-disaster-crisis-or-trauma/
Those seeking the free service should contact the commonwealth’s 211 line.
The simple three-digit telephone number dialed from anywhere in Kentucky connects residents to health and human services agencies that can provide help to individuals and households recovering from the tornadoes.