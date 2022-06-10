Free day camp planned in Dawson Springs for kids impacted by December tornadoes

Several groups are organizing a day camp in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, for kids who were impacted by devastating tornadoes that hit the state six months ago on Dec. 10, 2021.
The "Sunny Day Camp" is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
It's happening at the West Kentucky 4-H Campgrounds, at 600 4h Camp Dr. in Dawson Springs.
Organizers say the event is for kids who have completed kindergarten, up to those in 5th grade.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided during the free event. Activities like swimming, horse riding, and canoeing will also be included free of charge. Kids wanting to swim should bring swimsuits and towels.
Counselors will also be at the day camp to talk to kids still feeling the effects of the Dec. 10 tornadoes. A physician from Baptist Health Deaconess will be on site as well.
You can find the online sign up form for the Sunny Day Camp by clicking here.