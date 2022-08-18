Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville

In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday.
Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday.
“We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin Dental Group. "We do free extractions, free restorations, dental fillings, and we do free cleanings, and each patient has a choice of what they’re going to get.”
On Friday, there will be 12 current employees volunteering their time for this day and a dentist from Richmond, Kentucky, will be coming in to volunteer his time, as well.
And Baldwin said this is a great day for his staff and for those in the community that can’t afford dental care.
“Some people fall in-between where they just can’t afford to get the dentistry they need done, and this is a day that we don’t have to talk about finances, and when they come in everything is free," said Baldwin.
And Baldwin has been giving this free service away for nearly 10 years now helping nearly 500 people get free dental health care, and the reason that number is so high is because it’s so easy to participate in.
“Anyone can come in, as long as they’re 18 years or older," said Baldwin. "We’ve got pretty good coverage around here for people that are 18 years or younger but not for older.”
The event begins on Friday at 8:00 a.m. and will last until 4:00 p.m., and patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis.