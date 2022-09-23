 Skip to main content
Free family fun event planned at Western KY Botanical Garden

Independence Bank is sponsoring a free family event at Western KY Botanical Garden in Owensboro.

It's happening Saturday, Sept. 24th from 10:30 am  until 12:30 pm.

The free event will feature several perks and attractions including a free lunch, special guest appearances from Cinderella and Snow White, plus face painting and more.

There will also be rides offered on the Independence Express train.

A community art project and Indy the Eagle scavenger hunt are also planned.

The scavenger hunt winners get a chance to take home prizes worth at least $100.

