Free furniture giveaway ends early in Hopkins County

The 2-day free furniture giveaway for victims of the December 2021 tornadoes ended a day early. The event was hosted at the Hopkins County Ballard Convention Center by county leaders and volunteers.
During the event, anyone who lost items as a result of the December tornado could claim brand new furniture by providing supporting documentation. Organizers say more than 90 families benefited from the event before items ran out.
"The need is far greater than the resources and yesterday and today proves that. That we're out and yet the calls steady come. So we're going to do what we do best to come back," says Disaster Coordinator Ronald Smith
Organizers say they do not have anymore giveaways scheduled at the moment, but they hope to plan something soon.