Free grief counseling offered for those affected by Walmart shooting

In the aftermath of Thursday night’s shooting at the west-side Walmart, some residents are left with trauma and grief they can’t process alone. The west-side community wasted no time in coming together to offer a shoulder to lean on.
At the Westwood Church, a group of professional counselors and pastors volunteered their time on Saturday morning to offer free grief counseling for those affected by the shooting.
Paul Linge, Director of the Crossroads Counseling Center and one of the volunteers, told 44News ”we have just assembled a group of volunteers... to talk through what people experienced through this traumatic event. We just want to be available to be listening ears and to provide some support and help how we can.”
Their commitment to getting those affected by the shooting back on their feet goes beyond donating their time on Saturday morning. Linge said ”we’re available in the days and weeks to come. Sometimes, the effects of trauma hit a few days later, weeks later, or even months or years later, and we’re available to help whenever that happens.”
As those affected process their experience in their own way and own time, the professionals are waiting in the wings to offer their support. If you were affected by the shooting and wish to seek counseling services, you can email connect@forevansville.org for assistance.