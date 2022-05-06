Free jazz event happening at Friedman Park in Newburgh on May 13

Jazz lovers may be interested in an upcoming event at Friedman Park in Newburgh, Indiana.
On Friday, May 13, the "Jazz Knight in the Park" event will take place at the Friedman Park Amphitheater.
The event will feature performances from the Castle High School Jazz Ensemble, plus 10 special guests.
Castle Bands says more than three hours of jazz music entertainment is being prepared for the event, and that the performances will start at 5:30 p.m.
Attendance to the event is free, but food trucks will be on-site providing concessions for purchase starting at 4:00 p.m.