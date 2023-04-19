Free laundry day happening in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a free laundry day happening at two Owensboro laundromats Saturday.
The Junior League of Owensboro is hosting the event on Saturday, April 22.
The cost of machine fees plus detergent and dryer sheets will all be covered during the event, which is happening at two different laundromats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies run out.
Participating locations include Discount Laundry at 1741 Scherm Rd. and Laundry Room at 3410 Old Hartford Rd.
Organizers say activities and snacks will also be included in the event.