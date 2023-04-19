 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 TO 25 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Free laundry day happening in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
laundry laundromat generic mgn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a free laundry day happening at two Owensboro laundromats Saturday.

The Junior League of Owensboro is hosting the event on Saturday, April 22.

The cost of machine fees plus detergent and dryer sheets will all be covered during the event, which is happening at two different laundromats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Participating locations include Discount Laundry at 1741 Scherm Rd. and Laundry Room at 3410 Old Hartford Rd.

Organizers say activities and snacks will also be included in the event.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Tags

Recommended for you