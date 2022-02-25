Free Pancake Breakfast Being Held Saturday at Dawson Springs Church

A free pancake breakfast is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Pleasant Grove Church is sponsoring the free breakfast, which will be held on Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
The free breakfast will take place in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, which is located at 960 Industrial Park Rd.
In addition to free pancakes, we're told there will also be an assortment of toys for kids to choose from, while supplies last.
The event is open to all.
Anyone who needs more information can call 270-871-1883.