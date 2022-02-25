 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam and
Newburgh Dam.

.Heavy Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on
the Ohio River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 40.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.0
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Free Pancake Breakfast Being Held Saturday at Dawson Springs Church

  • Updated
  • 0
pancake

A free pancake breakfast is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

Pleasant Grove Church is sponsoring the free breakfast, which will be held on Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The free breakfast will take place in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, which is located at 960 Industrial Park Rd.

In addition to free pancakes, we're told there will also be an assortment of toys for kids to choose from, while supplies last.

The event is open to all. 

Anyone who needs more information can call 270-871-1883.

