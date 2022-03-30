Free Paper Shredding Event Planned for Friday in Owensboro

Officials in the City of Owensboro, Kentucky, are planning to hold a free paper shredding event on Friday, April 1.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro will host the event on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Owensboro SportsCenter.
During that time, Daviess County residents and businesses can bring old files, receipts, canceled checks, or tax forms to be destroyed.
Piranha Mobile Shredding will be on site to collect the documents for destruction.
The event is open to all Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions with a 100 Lb. limit per person.
The Owensboro SportsCenter is located at 1215 Hickman Ave. in Owensboro.
Anyone with more questions can call the Daviess County Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.