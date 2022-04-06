Free Public Wi-Fi Spots Now Available in Evansville Promise Zone

City officials in Evansville, Indiana, say free public Wi-Fi zones are now available in different parts of the Evansville Promise Zone.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke shared the news Wednesday, and said the Wi-Fi spots were made possible by a state grant.
"Thanks to a state grant, 22,000 residents living in the Evansville Promise Zone will have access to public Wi-Fi," Mayor Winnecke said. "We can better address the critical needs of the community including education, employment and healthcare by having these five public access zones located in historically underserved areas of the city."
Here are the five locations where you can find the new Wi-Fi hotspots:
- Dream Center Evansville (1516 N. Main Street)
- Memorial Baptist Church (605 Canal Street)
- Culver Family Learning Center (1301 Judson Street)
- Bread of Life Church (1700 Pollack Avenue)
- Young and Established (1308 Vann Avenue)
No password is required to use the new Wi-Fi spots. Just bring your wireless device to any of the locations.
For more information on the Evansville Promise Zone, visit evansville.gov.