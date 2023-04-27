Free soil testing being offered to Jacobsville residents

Residents of the Jacobsville neighborhood are encouraged to bring in soil samples for lead testing.
The E.P.A. will host an open house this Friday to talk about led cleanup.
If you have not had your yard or property tested, the agency invites you to bring in soil samples for a reading.
Free blood lead testing will also be available for children ages 6 and under.
Those participating will get results back in minutes.
The meeting will take place Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:30 at EVPL's central branch.