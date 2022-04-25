Free Therapy Sessions Offered For EVSC Faculty and Staff

Monday evening EVSC School Board members approved an agreement with Talkspace an online therapy company.
Offering up to 2 free therapy sessions with licensed therapists every month to faculty as well as their family members.
"We're really excited about it, we've done a lot of research on this," said Jason Woebkenberg, the Chief Communications Director at EVSC.
Throughout the past few years mental health has been a topic of discussion, many consider the pandemic a leading cause of that.
With this assistance it opens up the door to help restore the mental health of teachers and other faculty members.
Teachers like Megan Green say this program is a step in the right direction.
"For a corporation that's that large to acknowledge that our teachers need this and to offer it, is a huge deal," said Green.
Educators like Green work under conditions that are constantly changing, forcing them to adjust to a new normal.
"Teachers aren't always just a bunch of sunshine," said Green. "we have real struggles too, real concerns, real worries so that can be a safe outlet to express certain things."
The new resource is something EVSC officials have been looking into for a while. Now that it has been approved they're hoping it serves as a positive relief.
"Mental health care is vitally important for people to be successful to live high quality happy lives, not just for them but their family members as well," said Woebkenberg.
This new program is part of the faculties benefits.
EVSC will send out information to faculty so that they can sign up in the next few weeks.