Fresh paint job welcomes basketball players back to Fulton Ave Park

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wabash, northeastern
Edwards, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Pike, southwestern Spencer, Gibson,
northeastern Posey, Henderson, northeastern Hopkins, western Daviess,
northwestern Muhlenberg, McLean, eastern Union and Webster Counties
through 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/...

At 715 PM CDT/815 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lancaster to near
Blairsville to near Breckinridge Center. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Blairsville around 720 PM CDT.
Kasson around 730 PM CDT.
Darmstadt and Dixon around 735 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Princeton, Melody
Hill, Patoka, Robards, Evansville, Sebree, Chandler, Boonville,
Newburgh and Beech Grove.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 148.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 49.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 6 and 48.
Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 56.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000
PM EDT/ for southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and
western, south central and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             GALLATIN              HARDIN
MASSAC                POPE                  PULASKI
WABASH                WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI           SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON,
EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Fresh paint job welcomes basketball players back to Fulton Ave Park

  • Updated
Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)-- A beautification project that took months to complete is accomplishing something that hasn't been done in years. For the first time in recent memory, Fulton Avenue Park is getting some much-needed attention.

The goal to fix an ailing basketball court and return it to its former glory is now complete. Dozens came out to witness the ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened the basketball court to the public Friday.

Months of waiting are finally over for those who can't wait to play a game of basketball on the city's newly-renovated courts at Fulton Avenue Park.

The city's parks department partnered with the two groups to renovate the park's basketball court into a work of art, featuring a mural of the city map.

The old court was listed as a "need" during the parks department 5 year master plan. It's all part of the cities' public-private revitalization efforts.  

The project was in collaboration with the company 19nine and its "Play With a Purpose" campaign.

The project's organizer had fond memories of learning about more than just basketball out on these courts.

"We grew up playing against adults when we were in 8th grade, freshmen, sophomores in high school and it shaped who we were, right? You pick up some life skills, and that's what it's about, trying to getting people back out to the parks," said Josh Barnett, Owner of 19nine.

Fulton Park is located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Fulton Avenue.

19nine has shirts for sale that feature the new basketball court mural.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device