Fresh paint job welcomes basketball players back to Fulton Ave Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)-- A beautification project that took months to complete is accomplishing something that hasn't been done in years. For the first time in recent memory, Fulton Avenue Park is getting some much-needed attention.
The goal to fix an ailing basketball court and return it to its former glory is now complete. Dozens came out to witness the ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened the basketball court to the public Friday.
Months of waiting are finally over for those who can't wait to play a game of basketball on the city's newly-renovated courts at Fulton Avenue Park.
The city's parks department partnered with the two groups to renovate the park's basketball court into a work of art, featuring a mural of the city map.
The old court was listed as a "need" during the parks department 5 year master plan. It's all part of the cities' public-private revitalization efforts.
The project was in collaboration with the company 19nine and its "Play With a Purpose" campaign.
The project's organizer had fond memories of learning about more than just basketball out on these courts.
"We grew up playing against adults when we were in 8th grade, freshmen, sophomores in high school and it shaped who we were, right? You pick up some life skills, and that's what it's about, trying to getting people back out to the parks," said Josh Barnett, Owner of 19nine.
Fulton Park is located at the corner of West Franklin Street and North Fulton Avenue.
19nine has shirts for sale that feature the new basketball court mural.