Fresh produce given away Sunday in Evansville

All Saints Parish held a produce giveaway Sunday afternoon.
Over 70 people showed up to grab a bag filled with fresh produce handed out by Seton Harvest.
This is their 4th year hosting the giveaway.
Each year from June through October, Seton Harvest and All Saints Parish gather to give lettuce, garlic, onions and more to people in the community.
They host the event on the third Sunday of each month.
"It's fresh naturally grown, you know we don't use any chemicals or pesticides," said Julie Dietz, outreach manager for Seton Harvest. "It's produce that they probably couldn't carry from the grocery store home so with the cost of it, it's amazing for people to be able to come up, get something that I know they're going to take home, enjoy and I know they're going to use."
The next giveaway will be held on July 17.
They are also looking for volunteers to help out at Seton Harvest. If interested, you can contact Julie Dietz at 812-470-6597.