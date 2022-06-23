Friday After 5 enters the 6th week of its campaign with a 'Dance the Night Away' theme

With the weekend upon us, and two big events happening in Owensboro this weekend, 44News This Morning invited Friday After Five organizer Fran Marseille in studio for a preview.
Following previous Friday night themes for pet owners, recognition of the Nick Hayden family and a celebration of Owensboro, the 6th week of the summer series will be all about Dancing the Night Away.
Fran also shared what those traveling in from out of town have said about this music festival this weekend.
Friday After 5 happens just after 5 p.m. each Friday during the summer, along the Owensboro riverfront.
