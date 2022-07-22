Friday morning fire affected multiple buildings in Evansville neighborhood

Evansville Fire Department continue to investigate an early morning fire Friday that caused damage to several buildings in an Evansville neighborhood.
Fire crews were called to a garage fire along North Second Avenue before 2 A.M.
When crews arrived, the garage was fully involved and was starting to spread to a second garage.
After crews fully extinguished the fire 25 minutes later, crews saw that 4 other buildings near the garage suffered some heat damage.
Evansville Police was requested on scene to file an arson report. No one was injured in the fire.