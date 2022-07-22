 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Friday morning fire affected multiple buildings in Evansville neighborhood

Evansville Fire Department continue to investigate an early morning fire Friday that caused damage to several buildings in an Evansville neighborhood.

Fire crews were called to a garage fire along North Second Avenue before 2 A.M.

When crews arrived, the garage was fully involved and was starting to spread to a second garage.

After crews fully extinguished the fire 25 minutes later, crews saw that 4 other buildings near the garage suffered some heat damage.

Evansville Police was requested on scene to file an arson report.  No one was injured in the fire.