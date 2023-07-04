Friedman Park hosts Freedom Run 5k

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — A little more history was made today by those who laced up their running shoes, as
Friedman Park hosted a 4th of July 5K.
44News spoke with Runner, Natalie Griffin, on why she ran this morning, “My husband is deployed in Iraq right now, so this Holiday, it seems like the best thing to do is be with friends and just run in honor of the men and women who are actually helping us to be free and stay free.”
The Freedom Run 5k consisted of one loop around the entirety of Friedman Park.
If you participated in the race, you received a Finisher medal, a new 2023 t-shirt, and a free pulled pork sandwich with potato salad.
This patriotic event was hosted by Rise Up and Run, an organization in the tri state that provides event management from start to finish.
44News spoke with Race Director, Jim Bush, on how many people were involved and why, “Probably about 250 people are coming out today. So it’s always a good way to start, try to get out and beat the heat and start off the 4th right.”
Even some strollers and furry friends ran for freedom to celebrate the independence we gained from the British today, in 1776.
44News spoke with MC, Mike Whelan, on how it feels to see those outside running on a special holiday, “Just seeing this many people take time out of their schedule and say ‘Hey wait a minute, let’s make a quick run and let’s celebrate the USA!”
Nolan King wrapped up the day by crossing the finish line and was claimed victorious with a running time of 16 minutes and 36 seconds.
44News spoke with King, on his thoughts after winning the race, “It feels great, a good Tuesday morning. A little hot, a little humid but it was a perfect day to run.”