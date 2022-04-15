Friends of Sinners Hosts Spring Fundraising Event

A fundraiser happened in Owensboro on Friday for a program that helps rehabilitate former drug addicts.
Friends of Sinners is a faith-based, non-profit that helps recover men and women with substance abuse issues, and today, they capped off their Spring fundraiser with a big event.
“Today is the last day for that fundraiser," said Jordan Wilson, development director of Friends of Sinners. "We are encouraging the community, our sponsors, our donors to come by. we’re grilling burgers. Get a bite to eat. Meet some of the clients. Get a tour of our new facility, and then, of course, make a donation of any amount.”
The event looks to cap off their 'Gideon's 300: Less is More Project', which asks for $300 donations of any size from community members to help them continue to serve Owensboro and its residents in need.
“Friends of sinners has given me a place to open myself to God and his love and mercy," said Karl Baker, a client of Friends of Sinners. "It’s allowed me to find myself and be a part of a larger community.”
And don’t worry, if you missed this awesome event today here in Owensboro, there are still ways that you can reach out and help.
You can head to www.friendofsinner.org and click the button that says 'ways to give.'
Jordan said around 75 people came by Friday and donated more than $2,000.