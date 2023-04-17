 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ TO 8 AM CDT
/9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ to 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plants located in sheltered locations will
have the greatest chance of being impacted by frost.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Frog Follies registration now open

  • Updated
  • 0

It's time to rev those engines because the registration period is now underway for the classic car show known as Frog Follies.

The 48th annual Frog Follies is coming up on August 25th-27th, 2023.

The popular event will return to the Vanderburgh 4H Center.

The show features thousands of hot rods. The event also includes food booths and food trucks.

Entry at the gate is $7 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.

The Vanderburgh 4H Center is located at 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Rd. in Evansville.

