Frog Follies registration now open

It's time to rev those engines because the registration period is now underway for the classic car show known as Frog Follies.
The 48th annual Frog Follies is coming up on August 25th-27th, 2023.
The popular event will return to the Vanderburgh 4H Center.
The show features thousands of hot rods. The event also includes food booths and food trucks.
Entry at the gate is $7 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.
The Vanderburgh 4H Center is located at 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Rd. in Evansville.