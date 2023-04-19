 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN
KENTUCKY...

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

From senior to senior; Webster County High School students deliver groceries to senior citizens

  • Updated
  • 0
Maggie White and friends deliver groceries to senior citizens
Josh Myers

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — On Wednesday, high schoolers all over western Kentucky delivered groceries to senior citizens at risk for food insecurity.

Belinda Wright, President of Independence Bank Webster County, told 44News ”this is one of our favorite things we do all year.”

Independence Bank works with the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) and Feed Seniors Now to deliver groceries to senior citizens all over western Kentucky. In Webster County, volunteers made 15 deliveries, and across the region, hundreds of seniors received groceries.

”Prices have soared," Wright said, "and social security checks haven’t gone up–nothing compared to the cost of food, so they're really feeling the pinch.”

The food delivered on Wednesday came from the Supermarket Sweep, an event where high school students had 76 seconds to fill shopping carts with groceries. At the end of the time, Independence Bank purchased all the groceries the students had collected.

Maggie White, a senior at Webster County High School, told 44News ”the school counselor asked me if I wanted to go to the Supermarket Sweep, so I was like "of course I would do it." So now we’re getting ready to go deliver food.”

Some students went to the Supermarket Sweep with a very specific mission. Garrett West, also a senior at Webster County High School, said ”well, mostly I was trying to find where the Fig Newtons were.”

If you’d like to chip in, donations made at any Independence Bank location will go towards buying groceries for Feed Seniors Now.