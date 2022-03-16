 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Full Lineup Announced for 2022 ROMP Fest in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
ROMP Festival

Officials with ROMP Fest have announced the festival's full 2022 lineup.

Organizers say this year's lineup will feature acts including Marty Stuart, Leftover Salmon, Dan Tyminski, Steep Canyon Rangers, The SteelDrivers, Cole Chaney & Wolfpen Branch, Lindsay Lou, The Quebe Sisters, Hackensaw Boys, Dark Moon Hollow, Theo & Brenna Band, and Brennen Leigh.

In 2021's ROMP Fest, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test was required, but the ROMP website's list of info and rules doesn't say anything about that this year.

The four-day music festival will kick off on June 22 and continue through June 25 in Owensboro, Kentucky, at the Yellow Creek Park.

To see the full lineup and to find ticket information, you can visit rompfest.com.

