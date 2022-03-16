Full Lineup Announced for 2022 ROMP Fest in Owensboro

Officials with ROMP Fest have announced the festival's full 2022 lineup.
Organizers say this year's lineup will feature acts including Marty Stuart, Leftover Salmon, Dan Tyminski, Steep Canyon Rangers, The SteelDrivers, Cole Chaney & Wolfpen Branch, Lindsay Lou, The Quebe Sisters, Hackensaw Boys, Dark Moon Hollow, Theo & Brenna Band, and Brennen Leigh.
In 2021's ROMP Fest, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test was required, but the ROMP website's list of info and rules doesn't say anything about that this year.
The four-day music festival will kick off on June 22 and continue through June 25 in Owensboro, Kentucky, at the Yellow Creek Park.
To see the full lineup and to find ticket information, you can visit rompfest.com.