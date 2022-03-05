Funding Local Mental Health

Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare says six of the ten million dollars is going toward the Mulberry Plaza in downtown Evansville, three floors will be renovated for people in crisis that need more time for treatment but can no longer stay in a facility.
The other four million dollars will go towards an existing facility that is helping children and adults in the community that have mental health issues along with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Jason Emmerson, Executive Director of United Caring Services says. "Our hope is reduce the compassion, the fatigue, provide better safety for our law enforcement and allow those other health care systems (EMTs) to do their job, and then the dignity for the individuals."
United Caring Services received three-hundred thousand dollars for their current program which helps individuals with treatment options, support and recovery services.
Emmerson says, "If they're not homeless, hopefully we've prevented that because we're helping them maybe identify some issues, or get connected to some resources to prevent. If they are we've engaged them in that put them in the system that way to then help them when they come out of Brentwood or come out of Cross Pointe as opposed to just back into the bad situation they were in."
Easterseals received one-hundred and fifty thousand dollars to help with their therapy programs in their new facility on Cullen and their existing location on Bellemeade Avenue.
Organizers say this funding plan is going to change the community and the tri-state for the better.