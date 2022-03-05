Funding Local Mental Health

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least until early next week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY, MARCH 14TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 14th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 43.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Monday
morning to 34.9 feet and then begin rising early Tuesday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage early Thursday
afternoon to 39.8 feet Sunday, March 13th. It will fall below
flood stage again Monday, March 14th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least until early next week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 42.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 35.9 feet
Tuesday, March 15th.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Funding Local Mental Health

  • 0
Funding Local Mental Health
Marina Current

Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare says six of the ten million dollars is going toward the Mulberry Plaza in downtown Evansville, three floors will be renovated for people in crisis that need more time for treatment but can no longer stay in a facility. 

The other four million dollars will go towards an existing facility that is helping children and adults in the community that have mental health issues along with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 

Jason Emmerson, Executive Director of United Caring Services says. "Our hope is reduce the compassion, the fatigue, provide better safety for our law enforcement and allow those other health care systems (EMTs) to do their job, and then the dignity for the individuals."

United Caring Services received three-hundred thousand dollars for their current program which helps individuals with treatment options, support and recovery services.

Emmerson says, "If they're not homeless, hopefully we've prevented that because we're helping them maybe identify some issues, or get connected to some resources to prevent. If they are we've engaged them in that put them in the system that way to then help them when they come out of Brentwood or come out of Cross Pointe as opposed to just back into the bad situation they were in." 

Easterseals received one-hundred and fifty thousand dollars to help with their therapy programs in their new facility on Cullen and their existing location on Bellemeade Avenue.

Organizers say this funding plan is going to change the community and the tri-state for the better. 

Recommended for you