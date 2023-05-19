Fundraiser has flags being planted all across Henderson homes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Independence Bank and Habitat for Humanity are honoring the upcoming patriotic holiday by installing flags around Henderson homes.
44News spoke with recipient, Karen Raber, on what it means to have a flag from Habitat in her yard, “My commitment to making this project happen is a big start. We’re the seed planters. When we build a habitat home here on the east end, we’re replanting that seed of hope.”
This morning they went to homes all across Henderson to raise money for the non-profit, Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity is putting these flags out to commemorate the six flag holidays we celebrate each year; those being: Memorial Day, Flag Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Patriots Day, and Veterans Day.
44News spoke with Chief Operating Officer of Habitat for Humanity Henderson, Matt Reynolds, on when they set up the flags, “ We set them out for the first three holidays and then we come pick the flags back up, since the first three are during the summer months. We come pick it back up and put it back in the fall, for the last three flag holidays. Most people want to keep their flags though, they keep them, they roll them up appropriately and store them appropriately.”
All donations directly benefit safe, decent and affordable housing in the community.
If you want to apply to have your own flag or dedicate it to someone, you can visit Habitat’s donation link.